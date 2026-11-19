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The Brief A woman died in a town home fire in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Nov. 19. The fire happened near Holton and Lloyd. The fire is under investigation, but does not appear suspicious at this time.



One person died in a fire in Milwaukee on Thursday night, Nov. 19.

Fire response

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the fire happened around 8 p.m. near Holton and Lloyd.

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The Milwaukee Fire Department says the fire happened in a town home, which was contained to just one of the six homes. A 44-year-old woman was pulled from the home and died from her injuries.

The cause of the fire does not appear suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing. The fire department said that more details are expected to come out later.