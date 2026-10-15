Fatal fire in Milwaukee, 1 dead; 'cluttered' conditions in home
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MILWAUKEE - One person died in a fire in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15.
Fire details
What To Know:
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, authorities responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. The fire was in the bedroom, and a 75-year-old man died.
First responders encountered cluttered conditions in the single family home, but that did not impact response time to finding the victim.
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The cause is still under investigation. Milwaukee police say foul play is not expected at this time.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department.