Fatal fire in Milwaukee, 1 dead; 'cluttered' conditions in home

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The Brief A 75-year-old man died in a house fire in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15. The fire happened at a home near Cody and Acacia. Foul play is not expected.



One person died in a fire in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 15.

Fire details

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, authorities responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. The fire was in the bedroom, and a 75-year-old man died.

First responders encountered cluttered conditions in the single family home, but that did not impact response time to finding the victim.

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The cause is still under investigation. Milwaukee police say foul play is not expected at this time.