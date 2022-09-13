Fans complain that Emmy Awards snubbed Queen Elizabeth II from 'In Memoriam' segment

article

The Emmy Awards surprised viewers by apparently omitting Queen Elizabeth II from its "In Memoriam" segment on Monday night.

The death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away last week at the age of 96, lead to an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the world. Fans expected a shout-out of the high-profile death, especially considering the popularity of Netflix's "The Crown" show.

But fans took to social media to complain that the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards did not honor the queen during their "In Memoriam" ceremony.

"They forgot Queen Elizabeth #Emmys" one viewer said after the segment.

EMMYS 2022 RED CARPET

"The in memoriam section didn’t feature Queen Elizabeth, even after all she’s done for Olivia Colman," another viewer wrote.

Multiple actors were honored during the remembrance ceremony, which featured a performance by John Legend. Big-name decedents included Anne Heche, Paul Sorvino, James Caan, Ray Liotta and Sidney Poitier.

Comedians Bob Saget, Gilbert Gottfried and Betty White were also honored.

Late actress Betty White is seen onscreen during an In Memoriam segment performed by US singer-songwriter John Legend onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Myung J. Chun / Los Expand

Fans also reported that "Saturday Night Live" comedian Norm MacDonald was also omitted from the ceremony, along with "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John. While neither were included during the television broadcast, both names appeared on the Emmy's "In Memoriam" webpage.

A spokesperson for the Emmys told Fox News Digital that Newton-John was featured in the Creative Arts "In Memoriam" category that honors music and composers.

EMMYS 2022: COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

"The Crown," a historical drama about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, has won 10 Emmy Awards since 2017.

Its highly-acclaimed fourth season, featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher, won Best Outstanding Drama Series in 2021. The series also swept the drama category's acting awards for Outstanding Lead Actress, Outstanding Lead Actor, Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress.

(L-R) Erin Doherty, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, Olivia Colman, Peter Morgan and JD Heyman speak onstage during The Crown SAG Nom Comm at NeueHouse in Los Angeles on November 15, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images fo Expand

The period drama did not receive any nominations or wins this year, as its fifth season has not been released.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXNews.com.



