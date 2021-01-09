Family releases statement remembering day Jayme Closs returned home

Sunday will mark two years since Jayme Closs returned home following her kidnapping in Barron, Wisconsin.

Her aunt, Jennifer Naiberg Smith, posted a message to Facebook sharing thanks to the community for showing their support amid such tragedy.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Closs was taken from her home by Jake Patterson after he killed her parents. He then held her at his family’s cabin in Gordon, Wisconsin, for 88 days before she escaped on Jan. 10 and found help from a dog walker, who took her into a nearby home and called 911. Patterson was arrested in the area and later sentenced to life in prison.

"We are very thankful for everything that happened on this day two years ago; for Jayme's bravery and for Jeanne, Peter and Kristen for all being in the right place, at the right time and keeping Jayme safe," her aunt wrote. "We’re still very thankful for the community, to the whole world for all caring and being there, and to law enforcement who worked tirelessly to seek justice. Jayme is doing good. We take life day by day. She is enjoying dance, school activities and many other things as much as is possible in regards to now dealing with the covid restrictions. She is surrounded by lots of loved ones. We always want to say and remind others never take life for granted. You never know what tomorrow will bring. Always remember to take the time to tell your loved ones you love them."