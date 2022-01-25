Face-off between legendary musician, streaming giant
Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
A fan favorite cold soon become 007 – and a Star Wars fan's dream comes true. Plus, a face-off between a legendary musician and a streaming giant. Gino Salomone joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
Jennifer Diliberti-Shea from the Milwaukee County Zoo joins FOX6 WakeUp with all the details on their virtual Valentines.
Brian is in Jackson learning more about Supernola and what makes this snack so special.