Epic snowball fight breaks out on National Mall after DC's first big snowfall in years

D.C.'s first winter storm in years delivered a literal, uh, snowball effect Sunday.

A bunch of Washingtonians hit the National Mall on Sunday afternoon to pelt each other with snowballs outside the Smithsonian Castle.

FOX 5 Photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall captured the scene:

Big, organized snowball fights have a bit of tradition in the nation's capital.

FOX 5 has chronicled similar events in Dupont Circle and Meridian Hill Park.

And with more snow on the way Monday, there's a chance for Round 2 too.

