Enroll curbside! 4 dates available for families to enroll at MPS Central Services





MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Public Schools on Tuesday, July 14 is hosting its first day of curbside enrollment. Four dates are available for families to enroll at MPS Central Services from the comfort and safety of their cars.



Staff will direct traffic and process enrollments on the following dates:





This, as Milwaukee Public Schools leaders on Monday, July 13 released the district's reopening plan and a phased-in reopening recommendation for the start of the 2020-21 school year that will be presented to the Milwaukee Board of School Directors -- with a special board meeting set for Thursday, July 16 at 5:30 p.m. to further discuss the plan and vote on it. The plan, which applies to both early start and traditional students, calls for a virtual start to the school year -- with no students in school buildings. Movement between phases would be based on COVID-19 spread.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school buildings have been closed since March.



Upon receiving feedback from MPS students, families and staff via surveys and input from stakeholders and workgroups, MPS outlined three instructional model scenarios and a three-phase return model that begins with virtual learning for all students in the fall.



The three-phase recommendation will be voted on during Thursday's special board meeting:



– Phase 1: Full Remote Learning

– Phase 2: Hybrid Learning

– Phase 3: Face-to-Face Learning



The movement from one phase to the next will be dependent on monitoring the spread of COVID-19 as well as health and safety guidance.



Full Remote Learning

• Maintain the early start (Aug. 17) and traditional start (Sept. 1) calendars for virtual learning

• No students in school buildings

• All instruction will be virtual



Hybrid Learning

• Students will attend school for face-to-face instruction for two days each week.

• Students will learn outside of school virtually for three days each week.

• Students will rotate between face-to-face and virtual instruction.



Face-to-Face Learning

• Students will return to school for in-person instruction pending further health and safety guidance.

• A virtual option will be available.



The public can give live testimony during Thursday’s meeting. Community members that wish to speak must register in advance to receive a participation code to enter the meeting. The deadline to register is 3 p.m. on July 16.



How to Enroll



Enroll online now at mpsmke.com/enroll.



Enrollment by phone will be available beginning July 6, 2020, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Call (414) 267-5100.