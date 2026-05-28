Elkhorn firefighter, county officials threatened online; man charged

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The Brief Elkhorn police said they received a complaint about life-threatening statements made on Facebook toward an Elkhorn Fire Department member. Investigators said additional Facebook threats involved events in Elkhorn and Lake Geneva, as well as several Walworth County officials. Dakotah Burns, 19, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of terrorist threats.



A 19-year-old Elkhorn man has been charged after police said life-threatening statements were made on Facebook towards an Elkhorn Fire Department member and others.

What we know:

The Elkhorn Police Department said officers received the complaint Wednesday, May 27. Detectives opened an investigation and learned additional threatening statements had been made involving events in Elkhorn and Lake Geneva.

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During the initial investigation, police said another statement was posted from the same Facebook account threatening several Walworth County officials depicted in a photo.

Elkhorn Police Department

Detectives from the Elkhorn Police Department and the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office worked together to compile information from electronic sources, leading to the arrest of Dakotah Burns.

Dig deeper:

Burns has been charged with multiple counts of terrorist threats and threatening to cause bodily harm to people involved with a court or legal system.