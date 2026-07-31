Town of Rhine ATV crash; 13-year-old girl taken to hospital by Flight for Life

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The Brief A 13-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital Thursday after an ATV accident in the Town of Rhine. Preliminary findings suggest the ATV overturned and threw the teenager, possibly rolling on top of her. Speed does not appear to be a factor.



A 13-year-old girl was transported by Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 30, following an ATV accident in the Town of Rhine.

What we know:

According to the Elkhart Lake Police Department, emergency crews responded to an ATV crash on Little Elkhart Lake Road in the Town of Rhine at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, the initial Elkhart Lake police officer on the scene requested assistance from the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office and Flight for Life medical due to the severity of the injuries.

A 13-year-old girl was airlifted from the location to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to receive medical treatment.

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Preliminary investigation findings indicate that the ATV rolled over and ejected the teenager, potentially rolling over her in the process.

Authorities noted that she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, though speed is not believed to have contributed to the crash.