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The Brief A bull elk was illegally shot and killed, and the DNR is working to find out who did it. The illegal shooting happened in the town of Komensky in Jackson County, which is near Black River Falls. The elk’s head was removed, and the rest of the carcass was left to rot.



A bull elk was illegally shot and killed in west-central Wisconsin, and the head was removed. The DNR is asking the public for information.

Elk illegally shot

What To Know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), staff received and responded to a report of a dead bull elk on Tuesday morning, Nov. 17 in Jackson County.

The elk was found on public property, off South Cemetery Road between Oxbow Road and Bartos Road in the town of Komensky.

Town of Komensky

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A necropsy was conducted on the elk, and the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound. Based on information available, the elk was likely shot between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17.

The elk’s head was removed, and the entire carcass was left to rot.

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What they're saying:

"We ask the public to share any information, no matter how small it may seem, with the DNR’s confidential Violation Hotline at 1-800-847-9367," said Lt. Conservation Warden Jake Bolks. "We appreciate our partnership with the public in protecting our state’s resources and wildlife."

No other case information is available as this is an active investigation.

Big picture view:

Elk hunting is legal in Wisconsin, but only for Wisconsin residents who win a tag through the DNR drawing and hunt within designated zones during the open season.

Hunting without a valid elk tag, outside designated zones or dates, or wasting meat/poaching is illegal.