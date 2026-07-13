Egg partnership helps Oconomowoc farmer feed families in need

The Brief An Oconomowoc farmer says a new partnership is helping deliver fresh eggs to people in need. A Hunger Task Force program called Connecting Farms to Families contracts for weekly deliveries. The program guarantees the sale of about a quarter of the farmer's total egg production.



An Oconomowoc farmer says a new partnership is helping to deliver fresh eggs to people in need. The initiative is also providing stability for him during a particularly volatile time.

Fluctuating egg prices

What we know:

When average U.S. egg prices hit a record high of $6.23 a dozen back in March 2025, a lot of people were feeling the pinch.

"It’s been a roller-coaster for the past few years – there’s no doubt about that," said Michael Gutschenritter.

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Farmer and owner Gutschenritter was lucky. He said he did not have any cases of bird flu at Prairie Gold Organics. But like many egg producers, Gutschenritter said there are now other factors driving up costs.

"The rising cost of fuel and feed – they are all connected. Ever since the tariffs went into place, really, it’s been more of a challenge for all producers," said Gutschenritter.

Michael Gutschenritter

New partnership

What we know:

It is why a Hunger Task Force program launched this year came as a blessing. Called Connecting Farms to Families, Hunger Task Force contracts with Gutschenritter for weekly egg deliveries. About 750 dozen eggs a week are given out to people visiting network food pantries.

"The program is important because this allows the most nutritious food available to get into the homes that otherwise can’t afford to bring that food into their homes," said Gutschenritter.

Hunger Task Force

Hunger Task Force shared these statistics about the program. A spokeswoman said 130 food pantries across 44 Wisconsin counties have received funding through Connecting Farms to Families to purchase eggs from small Wisconsin farms.

"It’s a guaranteed sale for us, frankly," said Gutschenritter.

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Gutschenritter said the partnership means about a quarter of his total egg production is sold through October. It is peace of mind for his farm, but also a good feeling that he is helping others.

Chickens at Prairie Gold Organics

"People can know that buying from a local farm means that those farmers are able to invest in their land, invest in their community," said Gutschenritter.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bret Lemoine and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.