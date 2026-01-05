Edgerton supper club destroyed by fire; Lake House Inn a total loss

article

The Brief Flames tore through a historic supper club in Edgerton on Sunday night. Crews were called to the Lake House Inn around 8:30 p.m. The property was deemed a total loss.



A historic supper club in Edgerton is a total loss after a fire Sunday night, Jan. 4, according to NBC 15.

What we know:

Crews responded to Lake House Inn around 8:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the area.

NBC 15 reports the business was closed at the time of the fire and no one was inside.

Lake House Inn

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.