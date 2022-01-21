Easy cocktails you can make at home
The countdown is on to the Packers big divisional game matchup against the 49ers – and if you're hosting – it calls for some playoff worthy drinks.
Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with some easy cocktails you can make at home.
Recipes:
Hot...Hot....Spiked
- 1 oz Still & Oak Rye
- 1 oz Good Land Cherry
- 7 oz Hot Apple Cider
- 2 dashes ango
- Mix all Ingredients together in a mug
Green and Gold Playoff Punch
- 1 bottle of Rehorst Gin
- 4 oz Lemon Juice
- 4 oz Lime Juice
- 8 oz Golden Agave
- 1 Liter Of Green tea
- Throw all ingredients together with lemon & lime wedges and ice