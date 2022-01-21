The countdown is on to the Packers big divisional game matchup against the 49ers – and if you're hosting – it calls for some playoff worthy drinks.

Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with some easy cocktails you can make at home.

Recipes:

Hot...Hot....Spiked

1 oz Still & Oak Rye

1 oz Good Land Cherry

7 oz Hot Apple Cider

2 dashes ango

Mix all Ingredients together in a mug

Green and Gold Playoff Punch

