By FOX6 News Digital Team
Easy cocktails you can make at home

The countdown is on to the Packers big divisional game matchup against the 49ers – and if you're hosting – it calls for some playoff worthy drinks. 

Brendan Cleary with Great Lakes Distillery joins FOX6 WakeUp with some easy cocktails you can make at home. 

Recipes:

Hot...Hot....Spiked 

  • 1 oz Still & Oak Rye
  • 1 oz Good Land Cherry
  • 7 oz Hot Apple Cider
  • 2 dashes ango
  • Mix all Ingredients together in a mug

Green and Gold Playoff Punch 

  • 1 bottle of Rehorst Gin
  • 4 oz Lemon Juice
  • 4 oz Lime Juice
  • 8 oz Golden Agave
  • 1 Liter Of Green tea
  • Throw all ingredients together with lemon & lime wedges and ice