EAA Airventure begins in Oshkosh: 'Super Bowl of aviation'

You do not have to be in love with aviation to enjoy EAA AirVenture which is now underway in Oshkosh.

"It’s the Super Bowl of aviation," said Patrick Lutker of Illinois.

"We just come up here to have some fun, hang out with friends, and watch the planes fly," said Riley Wasson of Missouri.

"I come up here, it's like a family reunion. It's just fun. You're going to meet people that you may strike a relationship with and you’ll come back every year just to see them," said Pat Marsh of Illinois.

Whether you have loved planes your entire life or are just not getting interested in them, there is something in Oshkosh for everyone.

"You never know how many things are in aviation and how many opportunities you can have careerwise or hobby-wise, especially for women. I’ve met a lot of women pilots today which has been more than I usually do every year, so it's exciting," said Kelsey Hickman of Oregon.

Folks come by car or plane to camp out for the entire week of the show. That is something organizers say is one of the many amenities they are happy to bring back this year.

"The theme this year is 'The wait is over' since we had to wait an entire year to do this. Last year was unfortunate, it was the right decision, but to bring everyone back together, there’s enthusiasm, and excitement and everyone wants to be involved this year," said Dick Knapinski, EAA spokesman.

Dick Knapinski

The show will be in Oshkosh until Aug. 1. For more information on ticketing and parking, visit eaa.org/airventure.