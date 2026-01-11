EAA AirVenture 2026: Top performers commit to air show lineups

article

The Brief The 73rd EAA AirVenture (July 2026) will feature world-class aerobatic champions and military jet demos, including the F-22 Raptor. The schedule includes nine shows, highlighted by two signature night displays, to commemorate America’s 250th birthday. The initial roster spans vintage warbirds to modern jets, with many more exclusive performers yet to be announced.



Some of the world’s top air show performers have made commitments to fly at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026 as part of the afternoon and night air show lineups.

What we know:

Performers at the 73rd Experimental Aircraft Association fly-in convention, scheduled for July 2026 at Wittman Regional Airport, include aerobatic champions and longtime Oshkosh favorites.

The event features nine air shows over seven days, including night air shows on July 22 and 25. Daily afternoon air shows are presented by Daher, while the July 22 night air show is presented by Covington Aircraft and the July 25 night air show is presented by Hartzell Propeller.

What they're saying:

"Each year, we build the air show roster for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh based on welcoming some of the best air show performers in the world, along with suggestions from attendees that include past favorites and new performers emerging on the scene," said Rick Larsen, EAA’s Vice President of Communities and Member Programs. "This year the air shows will also be celebrating America’s 250th birthday and already feature the best of the best, with even more confirmations to come."

Aircraft already on the schedule

Randy Ball (MiG-17)

Vicky Benzing (P-51)

Jeff Boerboon (Extra 330SC)

Bob Carlton (Jetfox twin-engine sailplane)

The Chuters (skydiving)

Class of ’45 (Corsair/P-51)

Greg Colyer (2 T-33s)

Susan Dacy (Stearman)

Erik Edgren (Taylorcraft)

Kyle Fowler (Long-EZ)

Kyle Franklin (Super Cub)

Michael Goulian (Extra)

RJ Gritter (Decathlon)

Ed Hamill (Folds of Honor Pitts)

Jack Aces (3 P-51s)

Greg Koontz (Decathlon)

Nathan Hammond (Super Chipmunk)

International Aerobatic Club demo

Jerry Kerby (T-28)

Frank Kimmel (Corsair)

Tom Larkin (Sonex Mini Jet)

Britt Lincoln (Extra 330SC)

Jarrod Lindemann (Jet Waco)

David Martin (Aircraft TBD)

Northern Stars (Pitts Specials)

Jim Peitz (F-33 Bonanza)

Red Bull Air Force (Chambliss/Fitzgerald/Coleman)

Jeff Shetterly (T-6)

Skip Stewart (Prometheus 2)

Team Redline (RV-8s)

Tinstix of Dynamite (Stewart/Burns)

Titan Aerobatic Team (T-6s)

USAF F-16 Viper Demo

USAF F-22 Raptor Demo

U.S. Army Golden Knights (skydiving)

Bernie Vasquez (P-47 Thunderbolt)

Matt Younkin (Beech 18)

These confirmations are in addition to the previously announced P-38 and DC-6 from The Flying Bulls from Austria.

EAA says many more performers will be announced, including some only-in-Oshkosh performers and aircraft.

Exact days for each performer and complete daily air show lineups will be announced as they are finalized.