E-bikes sold at Amazon, Walmart recalled due to fire, explosion hazards

article

About 22,000 Ancheer electric bicycles are being recalled because they pose fire, explosion and burn hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Safety regulators say the lithium-ion batteries in the Ancheer e-bikes "can ignite, explode or spark," ultimately "posing fire, explosion and burn hazards to consumers."

Prior to the recall, Ancheer received six reported incidents "involving fire, explosions, or sparks," according to the warning notice posted by the CPSC.

OVER 20K GIANT AND LIV ADULT BICYCLES RECALLED DUE TO FALL HAZARD

This included four reported incidents that resulted in burn injuries , officials said.

Consumers that have purchased the bikes are urged to "immediately" stop using the product and are instructed to contact Ancheer for a free replacement battery and battery mount.

Ancheer E-bikes recalled over fire, explosion and burn hazards. (The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) )

The affected bikes have the model number AM001907, which can be found on the e-bike packaging and in the instruction manual, although it's not listed on the bike itself, according to the recall.

The bikes are described as having a black color with 26-inch wheels and "Ancheer" printed on the downtube.

CAN-AM ISSUES 'DO NOT RIDE' WARNING ON RECALLED THREE-WHEEL MOTORCYCLES

The affected bikes were sold on various online marketplaces including Amazon , eBay, Overstock, Walmart, Rakuten and Sears.

The product was available between January 2016 and June 2022, and in some cases cost upward of $930.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.