Driver sought in hit-and-run that left man in critical condition

Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Thursday night, Sept. 24 near 38th and Villard.

Police say a man was crossing Villard Avenue at 38th Street around 7 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound vehicle, leaving him in critical condition.

Vehicle parts located at the scene suggest the suspect vehicle may be a black 2003 to 2010 Volkswagen Golf with damage to the passenger side mirror.

The photo attached in a stock photo and not the actual suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

