Driver in critical condition after crash near 76th and Good Hope
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a serious crash near N. 76th Street and W. Good Hope Road Saturday, Sept. 12 around 10:15 a.m.
A vehicle lost control, struck a curb and a concrete pillar before rolling over and hitting a parked car, according to police.
The driver, a 39-year-old Milwaukee man, had to be extricated from the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.