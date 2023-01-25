Driver collides with MFD truck; no injuries

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a Milwaukee Fire Department truck that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 9:12 a.m. near N. Lincoln Memorial Drive and N. Harbor Drive.

Police say a motorist slid and collided with an unoccupied parked MFD fire truck that had its emergency lights activated.

No injuries were reported.

