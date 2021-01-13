Driver extricated from vehicle after striking snowbank in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 12 near Sherman and Florist. It happened around 3:22 p.m.

Police say a driver lost control of their vehicle and struck a snowbank. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll, strike a fence and utility pole.

The occupants of the vehicle were partially ejected. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, had to be extricated from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger did not go to the hospital.