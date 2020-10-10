Drive-Up Donation event at Summerfest to benefit local organizations

Summerfest is giving away free tickets to the 2021 Big Gig during this weekend's donation drive up.

FOX6 is proud to partner with Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance and its partners to give back to the community with a Drive-Up Donation event, benefiting Hunger Task Force and Next Door. The event is set for on Saturday, Oct. 10 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. in front of the south gate of Maier Festival Park.

All patrons who donate the minimum cited below from the hours of 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. will receive one (1) free ticket to Summerfest 2021 -- June 24-26, July 1-3, and July 8-10.

The following donations are requested:

Three (3) cans of non-perishable, healthy food items, canned low-sodium vegetables, or fruit in 100% juice are appreciated, benefiting Hunger Task Force

New or gently used children’s books with a $10 value, benefiting Next Door

Advertisement

To participate, fans will be directed to drive up to the south gate and hand their donation from their vehicle to a volunteer, who will provide one (1) Summerfest 2021 ticket, and one (1) Klement’s Snack Stick, per person. Organizers ask that all participants follow the directional signage and to not leave their vehicle.