Drive-thru voter registration held at Miller Park

The countdown to the upcoming presidential election is on, the Nov. 3 date just six weeks away as of Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The same day, the fourth Tuesday of the month, is also National Voter Registration day, and the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a drive-thru registration effort at Miller Park.

Before the final stamp of approval -- either at the polls or via absentee ballot -- those eligible to vote must register to vote.

"At the end of the day, regardless of how you feel about the issues, the way for you to stress your point is going to the polls and casting your ballot," said Milwaukee Alderman Khalif Rainey of the city's seventh district.

Drive-thru voter registration event at Miller Park

Election leaders and other elected officials across the Milwaukee area the importance of registering on Tuesday -- nearly three weeks ahead other state's online or by-mail deadline.

"For us, democracy's working best when every voter is participating," Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, said. "The more voters that are getting registered, the higher the participation rates, and the better our democracy is functioning in my viewpoint."

In Milwaukee, the Yount parking lot, normally reserved for tailgating outside Miller Park, became the newest registration and early voting center on Tuesday.

"There's a lot of things at stake, so I want to make my vote count," said voter Joseph Switlick.

For voters, like Switluick, the drive-thru provided an early chance to register and determine how they will vote -- either at the poll, by mailing an absentee ballot or by dropping an absentee ballot off at a registered collection site.

"With the whole COVID thing, not gathering together, I'm gonna play it safe and make sure it gets in," Switlick said.

The Miller Park drive-thru is part of a new push from sports teams and cities to not only register voters, but get them absentee ballots sooner rather than later -- a push that seems to be working.

In Milwaukee alone, one-third of registered voters have already requested absentee ballots.

The drive-thru event began at 2 p.m., scheduled to last until 7 p.m.