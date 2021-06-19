DoorDash app temporarily crashes, drivers stuck with orders

DoorDash company leaders said they're having difficulties with their app Saturday after frustration mounted on social media.

"We’re currently experiencing issues with the DoorDash platform," the online food ordering and the delivery company tweeted. "Please know that we’re doing everything we can to resolve this as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience and for being a loyal DoorDash customer!"

#DoorDashDown started to appear on Twitter Saturday after many users said they were having trouble with the app. Many people tweeted they couldn't log onto the app, and some drivers said they're now stuck with orders.

"Someone wanna let me know why doordash logged me out in the middle of a doordash, so now i have these people’s food, and the app won’t let me log in," one person tweeted.

This is a developing story.