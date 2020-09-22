'Don't fill these out': Florida deputies warn against online quizzes

article

Ever fill out one of those online quizzes on social media about yourself?

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning people to not do so as it can easily lead to identity theft.

They said that the answers to these questions, which often involves personal information about yourself, can be tied to your passwords and online security.

"We've all been enticed by these online quizzes," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "It's clever how they often are tied to our passwords and online security."

