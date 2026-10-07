Donate blood to Red Cross in October, get $15 gift card

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The Brief The American Red Cross is urging donors to schedule blood or platelet appointments to maintain a strong seasonal supply. As a thank-you, everyone who donates now through October 18, 2026, will get a $15 e-gift card Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a donation appointment.



As fall begins, the American Red Cross asks community members to step up and book a blood or platelet donation to keep supplies robust throughout the season.

Get gift card

The Details:

As a thank-you, everyone who donates now through Oct. 18, 2026, will get a $15 e-gift card to the merchant of their choice. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall for details.

Donors who give between Oct. 19 and Nov. 22, 2026, will receive up to $20 in rewards—a $10 Amazon e-gift card and 500 bonus points redeemable for another $10 e-gift card via Blood Donor Rewards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Maze for details.

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Make an appointment

What you can do:

Make an appointment today and keep it on the calendar. Visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a donation appointment.

Upcoming donation opportunities

Dodge

Beaver Dam

10/7/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

10/26/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

10/27/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 W Mackie St

Fox Lake

10/19/2026: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E State Street

Horicon

10/22/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., MarshView Ministries, 103 South Cedar St

Juneau

10/19/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Human Services and Health Department, 199 County Road DF

Mayville

10/21/2026: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

Randolph

10/21/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randolph High School, 110 Meadowood Dr

Waupun

10/16/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pizza Ranch, 900 W Main St

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Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

10/21/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Peace, 158 S Military Rd

10/22/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marian University, 45 S National Ave

10/22/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel and Conference Center, 625 W Rolling Meadows Dr

10/29/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fond du Lac High School, 801 Campus Dr

11/6/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fire Department Station 1, 815 S Main St

Ripon

10/20/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

11/4/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ripon High School, 850 Tiger Dr

Saint Cloud

10/20/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6 p.m., St Cloud Athletic Club, 911 Main St

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Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

10/21/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fort Atkinson High School, 925 Lexington Blvd

Johnson Creek

10/8/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 417 Union St

11/6/2026: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Johnson Creek High School, 455 Aztalan St.

Lake Mills

10/14/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Mills Fire Department, 120 Veterans Ln

10/21/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Lake Mills High School, 615 Catlin Dr

Sullivan

10/13/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Waterloo

10/14/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterloo High School, 865 N Monroe St

Watertown

11/2/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maranatha Baptist University, 745 W Main St

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Kenosha

Kenosha

10/12/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Kenosha Yacht Club, 5130 4th Ave

10/26/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Herzing University, 5800 7th Ave

Salem

10/30/2026: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Salem Grade School, 8828 Antioch Rd

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Milwaukee

Greendale

10/9/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 6705 Northway

Milwaukee

10/14/2026: 7 a.m. - 10 a.m., MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom, 505 S 5th St

10/14/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Renaissance Building, 309 N Water St

10/15/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Marquette University - Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

10/15/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park Branch, 1500 E Park Pl

10/16/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Southside Church of Christ, 1933 W Grange Ave

10/23/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Milwaukee Safety Academy, 6680 North Teutonia Avenue

10/27/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

10/29/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Margaret Mary Parish, 3970 N 92nd St

10/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plum Media, 1418 W. St. Paul Ave.

11/3/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., General Mitchell Airport Delta Air Lines, 5300 S Howell Ave

11/5/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Summit Place, 6737 W Washington St.

Oak Creek

10/12/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Homewood Suites By Hilton, 1900 W Creekside Xing Cir

West Allis

10/27/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

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Ozaukee

Mequon

10/16/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, 11831 N Seminary Drive 65 W

Port Washington

10/20/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

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Racine

Burlington

10/22/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Burlington United Methodist Church, 857 W State St

Racine

10/12/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd

11/4/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Catherine's High School Racine, 1200 Park Ave.

11/5/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church and School, 510 Kewaunee St

Sturtevant

10/27/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave

Waterford

10/19/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

10/23/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Dr

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Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/13/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Kohler

10/9/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Plymouth

10/14/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Ladewig Zinkgraf American Legion Post 243, 40 S Stafford St

Random Lake

10/12/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

10/8/2026: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1011 N 8th St

10/9/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/16/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/23/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/30/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

11/6/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

11/6/2026: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

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Walworth

Delavan

10/19/2026: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

10/15/2026: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, N5690 Cobblestone Rd

Lake Geneva

11/2/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Badger High School, 220 E South St

Walworth

11/4/2026: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Big Foot High School, 401 Devils Ln

Whitewater

10/13/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., University Center Building, 228 Wyman Pedestrian Mall

10/27/2026: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Nitardy Funeral Homes, 550 N Newcomb St

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Washington

Germantown

10/26/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Kewaskum

10/23/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

West Bend

10/8/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post 36, 712 Park Ave.

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Waukesha

Brookfield

10/22/2026: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 270 Lord Street

Hartland

10/16/2026: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

11/3/2026: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

Menomonee Falls

10/22/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

11/5/2026: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Post 382, N88 W16652 Main St

Mukwonago

10/22/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mukwonago Community Library, 511 Division St

Muskego

10/26/2026: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd

New Berlin

10/9/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Eisenhower High School, 4333 S Sunnyslope Rd

10/12/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist Church, 21380 W Cleveland Avenue

10/15/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

10/16/2026: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., New Berlin West Middle & High School, 18695 W Cleveland Ave

North Prairie

10/26/2026: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

10/23/2026: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

11/2/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 145 E Lisbon Rd

Okauchee Lake

10/27/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Magnus Anderson American Legion Post 399, N50W34760 E Wisconsin Ave

Pewaukee

10/7/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/9/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/10/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/11/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/12/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/13/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/14/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/16/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/17/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/18/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/19/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/20/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/21/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/23/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/24/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/25/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/26/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/27/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/28/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/30/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/31/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/1/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/2/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/3/2026: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/4/2026: 9:45 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

11/6/2026: 8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Wales

10/9/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kettle Moraine High School, 349 N Oak Crest Dr

Waukesha

10/26/2026: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lucida, 20633 Watertown Ct

11/2/2026: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Raised Grain Brewing Company, 1725 Dolphin Drive

