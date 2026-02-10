Dodge County three-vehicle crash; 2 hurt, 1 taken by Flight for Life
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 10, that left two women with serious injuries at a rural intersection in the Town of Beaver Dam.
What we know:
Deputies were called around 1:50 p.m. to County Highway A and County Highway B.
Authorities say a 2022 Kia traveling west on Highway B failed to yield to a southbound semi tractor-trailer on Highway A. The semi struck the Kia, which then hit a northbound Ford F-150, according to investigators.
The Kia was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Waupun. Her passenger, a 53-year-old woman from Beaver Dam, was also inside.
Both suffered serious injuries. The driver was taken to Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam, while the passenger was flown by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital.
The semi driver, a 24-year-old man from Whitewater, was not hurt.
Dig deeper:
Five people were inside the pickup truck, including a 42-year-old man from Port Washington, a 38-year-old Port Washington woman and their three children. No one in that vehicle was injured.
The sheriff’s office said multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including local fire and EMS crews.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office provided information.