Dodge County motorcycle crash; hit guardrail, driver seriously injured

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The Brief Serious injuries were reported after a motorcycle crash in Dodge County on Wednesday. The crash happened at County Highway TW and Horicon Street. Foggy weather conditions are believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash.



A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a Wednesday crash in Dodge County.

Motorcycle crash

What we know:

Deputies responded to the crash at County Highway TW and Horicon Street (State Highway 28) in Kekoskee around 7:40 a.m., according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a 23-year-old Horicon man was northbound on County Highway TW on a 2012 Honda CBR250 when he failed to stop at the Horicon Street stop sign.

The bike went down on its right side, striking a guardrail. The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Aurora Summit Hospital by Mayville EMS and Western Lakes Paramedics.

The case remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

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Foggy weather conditions are believed to be a factor in the cause of the crash.