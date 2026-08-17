Dodge County motorcycle accident; driver taken by Flight for Life

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The Brief Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash left a 20-year-old Juneau man with serious injuries in Dodge County. The accident occurred along County Highway G near County Highway I. Preliminary findings indicate the northbound Suzuki sport bike left the roadway, rolled over, and landed in a field.



A 20-year-old Juneau man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Lowell.

What we know:

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded to the accident around 12:15 p.m. on County Highway G near County Highway I.

Investigators report that the northbound 1997 Suzuki sport bike drifted off the right side of the roadway, rolled, and came to rest in a nearby field.

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The driver was airlifted by Flight for Life to Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc. The crash remains under investigation.