Dodge County Huber walkaway wanted
article
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office needs help to locate a Huber inmate who failed to return from work release.
Michael Kirk walked away from work release on Thursday, April 27, sheriff's officials said. There's a warrant for his arrest.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726. You're asked not to make contact with him.