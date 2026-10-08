Dodge County crash: Driver killed, officer injured at scene

The Brief A semi ran a stop sign and hit an SUV in Dodge County on Thursday. The SUV driver was killed, and the semi driver was injured. A community safety officer performing traffic control was later hit.



A Jefferson man was killed in a Dodge County crash Thursday morning, and a community safety officer was hit and injured while performing traffic control at the scene.

Town of Elba crash

What we know:

The crash happened on State Highway 60 at County Road BB in the town of Elba just before 7 a.m. The sheriff's office said a semi ran a stop sign and hit an SUV. The driver of the SUV, identified as a 77-year-old Jefferson man, died at the scene. The driver of the same, identified as a 28-year-old Waterloo man, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The intersection was shut down for nearly three hours during the crash investigation. During that time, a Dodge County Sheriff's Office community service officer was performing traffic control. Another motorist hit the officer's vehicle, which had its emergency lights on, pushing it into the officer. The officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not say if the semi driver will face any citations or charges related to the crash. The driver who caused the second crash was not identified.

What's next:

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating both crashes, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol.