Dodge County crash; motorcyclist strikes deer, seriously injured

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The Brief A Randolph motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after striking a deer in Fox Lake on Thursday evening. Due to the severity of his injuries, the rider was flown by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment. The sheriff's office noted that the motorcyclist was wearing protective gear, including a helmet, at the time of the accident.



A Randolph motorcyclist is recovering from serious injuries after striking a deer in the Dodge County town of Fox Lake on Thursday evening, June 4.

Deer struck by motorcyclist

What we know:

A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday on County Road A north of Blackhawk Trail.

The initial investigation showed that the motorcyclist was traveling north on County Road A when he struck a deer.

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The rider, a 37-year-old man, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was flown from the scene by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.

The rider was wearing protective gear including a helmet at the time of the crash.