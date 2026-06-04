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Dodge County crash; motorcyclist strikes deer, seriously injured

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Fox Lake
Published June 4, 2026 9:42 PM CDT
Published June 4, 2026 9:42 PM CDT
article

Dodge County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A Randolph motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after striking a deer in Fox Lake on Thursday evening.
    • Due to the severity of his injuries, the rider was flown by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment.
    • The sheriff's office noted that the motorcyclist was wearing protective gear, including a helmet, at the time of the accident.

TOWN OF FOX LAKE, Wis. - A Randolph motorcyclist is recovering from serious injuries after striking a deer in the Dodge County town of Fox Lake on Thursday evening, June 4. 

Deer struck by motorcyclist

What we know:

A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday on County Road A north of Blackhawk Trail.

The initial investigation showed that the motorcyclist was traveling north on County Road A when he struck a deer.

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The rider, a 37-year-old man, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was flown from the scene by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison. 

The rider was wearing protective gear including a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Fox LakeNews