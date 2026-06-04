Dodge County crash; motorcyclist strikes deer, seriously injured
TOWN OF FOX LAKE, Wis. - A Randolph motorcyclist is recovering from serious injuries after striking a deer in the Dodge County town of Fox Lake on Thursday evening, June 4.
Deer struck by motorcyclist
What we know:
A news release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday on County Road A north of Blackhawk Trail.
The initial investigation showed that the motorcyclist was traveling north on County Road A when he struck a deer.
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The rider, a 37-year-old man, sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. He was flown from the scene by UW Med Flight to UW Hospital in Madison.
The rider was wearing protective gear including a helmet at the time of the crash.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.