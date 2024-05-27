Dodge County crash in Elba; 4 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries

article

Four people are dead and a fifth has life-threatening injuries following a crash early Monday, May 27 on State Highway 16/60 at County Road TT in the Township of Elba.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene – about three miles east of Columbus – around 4 a.m. Monday.

Officials say their initial investigation showed a pickup truck was traveling north on County Highway TT when it failed to stop at the stop sign on County Highway TT at State Highway 16/60. A semi without a trailer was traveling east on State Highway 16/60 when it struck the pickup.

Three of the five people in the pickup truck were pronounced deceased at the scene. They included the driver, a 19-year-old Sun Prairie man, a 17-year-old Sun Prairie male passenger, and a 16-year-old male passenger from Madison. An 18-year-old female passenger later died at UW Hospital. A female passenger from the pickup, an 18-year-old from Madison, was taken to UW Madison Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The semi was operated by a 57-year-old man from La Farge Wisconsin. He was taken to a hospital in Columbus with minor injuries.

Assisting at the scene was the Beaver Dam Paramedics, Columbus Fire Department, Life Star EMS, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Dodge County Sheriff Chaplains.