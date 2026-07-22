DNR releases fall 2026-spring 2027 hunting regulations; fall forecast

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The Brief The Wisconsin DNR published both the 2026–2027 hunting regulations and the fall 2026 forecast series on July 22. The DNR’s updated online hunting regulations now include a quick drop-down filter. These fall forecasts detail seasonal expectations and outlooks for hunters and trappers.



The Wisconsin DNR officially released its fall 2026–spring 2027 hunting regulations and 2026 fall forecast series on Wednesday, July 22.

Hunting regulations

What we know:

New for 2026, the DNR launched an online version of the hunting regulations, including a drop-down filter that can help people navigate to the info they need faster.

Designed to match the print booklet, the new online regulations make transitioning to the digital format effortless for long-time hunters.

The print version will also be available at DNR Service Centers in the coming weeks.

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Fall forecasts

What we know:

The fall forecasts give hunters and trappers statewide an insider look at what to expect this season for their favorite game species.

Along with game-specific insights, you’ll also find key reminders covering public land access, registration requirements, and key season dates.

These data sources include federal and local species surveys, the findings of DNR research projects, weather patterns and the on-the-ground information the DNR receives from advisory committees and staff.