DMV Road Test Waiver pilot program ends Dec. 31, 2023

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Wednesday, Oct. 4 that the Road Test Waiver pilot program will end on Dec. 31, 2023.

As of Jan. 1, 2024, those under 18 years old will need to complete an in-person road test at DMVs which offer this service to obtain their probationary license. Appointments for a road test can be scheduled 11 weeks in advance at wisconsindmv.gov/roadtest.

A news release says student drivers ages 16 and 17 who have completed their required driver education course, behind the wheel training, and 50 hours of supervised driving may apply for the road test waiver through Dec. 31, 2023.

How did the pilot program fare?

The Road Test Waiver Pilot program began in May 2020 -- at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. DMV is authorized to introduce pilot programs, but legislative action would need to take place to make such programs permanent.

As part of the pilot, DMV tracked potential safety implications and found no negative effect on driver safety. Through Aug. 31, 2023, 144,082 parents/guardians of 16- and 17-year-old drivers utilized the road test waiver.