Dirty soda recipes using Sprecher Brewery craft sodas

By Fox6 Digital News Team
Published  January 6, 2026 11:52am CST
Real Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Paul Nowak from Sprecher Brewing Company shares three recipes for dirty soda you can make using their craft sodas.

3 dirty soda recipes from Sprecher Brewery



THE BEEHIVE CREAM BERRY
Ingredients (24 oz)

  • 16 oz Sprecher Cream Soda (chilled)
  • 1.0 oz Raspberry syrup (Torani/Monin)
  • 1.0 oz Coconut cream (cream of coconut or coconut syrup + splash of cream)
  • Ice to fill
  • Optional: 0.5 oz raspberry purée for extra richness
  • Garnish: Raspberry drizzle or fresh raspberries

Instructions

  1. Fill cup halfway with ice.
  2. Add raspberry syrup and coconut cream over the ice.
  3. Pour Sprecher Cream Soda to approx. 1" from the top.
  4. Gently stir 3–4 times.
  5. Garnish with raspberry drizzle.

Flavor profile: Sweet, creamy, berry-forward; extremely Utah-friendly.

WASATCH ROOT BEER DREAM
Ingredients (24 oz)

  • 16 oz Sprecher Root Beer
  • 1.0 oz Vanilla syrup
  • 1.5 oz Half-and-half or sweet cream
  • Ice to fill
  • Garnish: Caramel drizzle inside cup + on top

Instructions

  1. Coat the inside of the cup with caramel drizzle.
  2. Add ice to just below halfway.
  3. Add vanilla syrup.
  4. Pour Sprecher Root Beer, leaving room for cream.
  5. Top with half-and-half.
  6. Quick swirl mix (3–4 turns).
  7. Drizzle caramel on top.

Flavor profile: Like a dirty root beer float—creamy, nostalgic, dessert-like.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUNSET
Ingredients (24 oz)

  • 16 oz Sprecher Orange Dream
  • 1.0 oz Coconut syrup
  • Juice of ½ fresh lime (or 0.5 oz lime syrup)
  • 1.0 oz Half-and-half
  • Ice
  • Garnish: Thin lime wheel

Instructions

  1. Add ice to cup.
  2. Add coconut syrup + fresh lime juice.
  3. Pour in Orange Dream.
  4. Add half-and-half last so it "sunsets."
  5. Very gentle stir to marble the cream.
  6. Add lime wheel garnish.

Flavor profile: Creamy, citrusy, lightly tropical; very visually pretty.

