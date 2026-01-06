Dirty soda recipes using Sprecher Brewery craft sodas
MILWAUKEE - Paul Nowak from Sprecher Brewing Company shares three recipes for dirty soda you can make using their craft sodas.
THE BEEHIVE CREAM BERRY
Ingredients (24 oz)
- 16 oz Sprecher Cream Soda (chilled)
- 1.0 oz Raspberry syrup (Torani/Monin)
- 1.0 oz Coconut cream (cream of coconut or coconut syrup + splash of cream)
- Ice to fill
- Optional: 0.5 oz raspberry purée for extra richness
- Garnish: Raspberry drizzle or fresh raspberries
Instructions
- Fill cup halfway with ice.
- Add raspberry syrup and coconut cream over the ice.
- Pour Sprecher Cream Soda to approx. 1" from the top.
- Gently stir 3–4 times.
- Garnish with raspberry drizzle.
Flavor profile: Sweet, creamy, berry-forward; extremely Utah-friendly.
WASATCH ROOT BEER DREAM
Ingredients (24 oz)
- 16 oz Sprecher Root Beer
- 1.0 oz Vanilla syrup
- 1.5 oz Half-and-half or sweet cream
- Ice to fill
- Garnish: Caramel drizzle inside cup + on top
Instructions
- Coat the inside of the cup with caramel drizzle.
- Add ice to just below halfway.
- Add vanilla syrup.
- Pour Sprecher Root Beer, leaving room for cream.
- Top with half-and-half.
- Quick swirl mix (3–4 turns).
- Drizzle caramel on top.
Flavor profile: Like a dirty root beer float—creamy, nostalgic, dessert-like.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN SUNSET
Ingredients (24 oz)
- 16 oz Sprecher Orange Dream
- 1.0 oz Coconut syrup
- Juice of ½ fresh lime (or 0.5 oz lime syrup)
- 1.0 oz Half-and-half
- Ice
- Garnish: Thin lime wheel
Instructions
- Add ice to cup.
- Add coconut syrup + fresh lime juice.
- Pour in Orange Dream.
- Add half-and-half last so it "sunsets."
- Very gentle stir to marble the cream.
- Add lime wheel garnish.
Flavor profile: Creamy, citrusy, lightly tropical; very visually pretty.