Dill dip: recipe

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a dip recipe.

Forget about spring – it's starting to feel like summer! 

Dill Dip

Ingredients:
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon dried minced onion
1 tablespoon dried dill weed
1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes
1 teaspoon Beau Monde seasoning or garlic salt

Directions:
Mix all ingredients well. Refrigerate at least an hour before serving. Serve with lots of raw vegetables for dipping. It’s also great served with chunks of my Beer Bread. Keeps in the fridge for about a week