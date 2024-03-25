Expand / Collapse search

Diddy’s $40M Los Angeles house has grotto, underwater tunnel and more: Reports

Diddy's LA home raided by Homeland Security

The Los Angeles home of Sean "Diddy" Combs was raided by Homeland Security in connection with a sex trafficking investigation, officials said.

Music producer and rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs purchased his swanky $40 million Los Angeles estate in 2014. 

Located in the lavish neighborhood of Holmby Hills, the home measures 17,000 square feet and has a 3,000 square-foot guesthouse, according to TMZ. 

The European-style villa has a 35-seat theater, a gym, a wine room and even has an underwater swimming tunnel which connects to a grotto, the Los Angeles Times reported. 

The mansion is fairly new; built in 2014, it comes with eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. There's also a separate spa house which comes with a steam room, massage room and a beauty salon, TMZ reported. 

FILE - Aerials of Sean "Diddy" Combs' LA home during raid on March 25, 2024.  (KTTV)

On Monday, Homeland Security raided Combs’ home in connection with a federal sex trafficking case, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles. 

Investigators also raided Combs’ Miami home on Star Island, which he purchased in 2021. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 