Demolition of 27th Street bridge over I-94 is nearing completion

Demolition of the 27th Street Bridge is nearly complete – and we're looking ahead to new long-term closures for the I-94 East-West Project.

Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

I-94 East-West Freeway Project

Demolition of the 27th Street bridge over I-94 is nearing completion.

The concrete bridge deck has been removed

A portion of the existing steel girders has been removed

Overnight full freeway closures are planned next week, Monday through Wednesday, between the Stadium Interchange and the Marquette Interchange to complete girder removal.

The Early East Leg segment of the project will enter its next stage in early March to begin temporary widening of I-94.

Impacts will include

Long-term single lane closure on I-94 eastbound between 35th and 25th Streets through late 2026

Long-term closure of the 35th Street entrance ramp to I-94 eastbound through late 2026

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.



