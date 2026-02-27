Demolition of 27th Street bridge over I-94 is nearing completion
MILWAUKEE - Demolition of the 27th Street Bridge is nearly complete – and we're looking ahead to new long-term closures for the I-94 East-West Project.
Jason Roselle from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
I-94 East-West Freeway Project
- Demolition of the 27th Street bridge over I-94 is nearing completion.
- The concrete bridge deck has been removed
- A portion of the existing steel girders has been removed
- Overnight full freeway closures are planned next week, Monday through Wednesday, between the Stadium Interchange and the Marquette Interchange to complete girder removal.
- The Early East Leg segment of the project will enter its next stage in early March to begin temporary widening of I-94.
Impacts will include
- Long-term single lane closure on I-94 eastbound between 35th and 25th Streets through late 2026
- Long-term closure of the 35th Street entrance ramp to I-94 eastbound through late 2026
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.