Expand / Collapse search

Delivery truck strikes 2 pedestrians on Milwaukee's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Two pedestrians were hurt after a delivery truck struck them on Milwaukee's south side on Sunday, Aug. 13. 

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday at 34th and Greenfield Avenue. 

Officials say the delivery truck was making a left turn when it collided with the two pedestrians. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The pedestrians were treated on the scene for minor injuries.