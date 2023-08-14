Delivery truck strikes 2 pedestrians on Milwaukee's south side

article

Two pedestrians were hurt after a delivery truck struck them on Milwaukee's south side on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Milwaukee police say the wreck happened just before 2 p.m. Sunday at 34th and Greenfield Avenue.

Officials say the delivery truck was making a left turn when it collided with the two pedestrians.

The pedestrians were treated on the scene for minor injuries.