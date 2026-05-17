Delavan vehicle vs. scooter crash; 12-year-old seriously injured

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The Brief A 12-year-old on a scooter was seriously injured after a crash with a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old in Delavan on Friday. The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old is cooperating with the investigation.



A child who was riding a scooter was seriously injured when they were involved in a crash with a vehicle in Delavan on Friday, May 15.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Delavan Police Department, just after 3:30 p.m., Delavan police and fire, along with Medix Ambulance, responded to a car vs. scooter crash at the intersection of 2nd and Wisconsin in the city.

The person riding the scooter, a 12-year-old child, was flown to a hospital via Flight for Life with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old, is cooperating with the investigation.

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Since both people involved are juveniles, their identities will be withheld, and the investigation is expected to take several weeks.