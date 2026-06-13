The Brief Delafield police said a man's body was pulled from Nagawicka Lake. First responders were called for a reported drowning incident on Saturday. The incident response lasted approximately two hours.



A man's body was pulled from Nagawicka Lake after a reported drowning incident on Saturday afternoon, June 13.

Nagawicka Lake search

What we know:

First responders were called to the lake, northwest of Highway 83 and Interstate 94, just after 12:30 p.m. They learned five people were out on a boat at the north end of the lake.

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One of those people, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, was swimming when he went under the water's surface and did not come back up.

Nagawicka Lake

Lake Country Fire & Rescue said a team of seven boats from a number of agencies, along with aerial drones, searched for the man. Crews ultimately found him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident response lasted approximately two hours.

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"It's surprising," said boater Jacob Zblewski. "It's a wide open lake, and I've never known any incidents that have occurred out here."

What we don't know:

Delafield police said no further details are being released at this time. The police department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating the man's death.

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