Delafield fire: Person, pet turtle rescued from home
DELAFIELD, Wis. - Firefighters rescued one person, along with a pet turtle, from a Delafield house fire early Saturday morning, Feb. 21.
What we know:
It happened on South Lapham Peak Road. Lake Country Fire & Rescue said a residential fire alarm monitoring company reported the fire to Waukesha County dispatchers at around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters were at the scene minutes later.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
While some people had already evacuated, firefighters rescued one person during a search of the home's second floor. That person was evaluated at the scene and then taken to a hospital.
The fire was brought under control at 4:25 a.m.
Featured
Lake Country Fire & Rescue said crews also rescued a pet turtle, named Franklin, that was in the home.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Lake Country Fire & Rescue did not provide details on the condition of the person who was rescued or the extent of any damage.
The Source: Lake Country Fire & Rescue released information about the fire.