Firefighters rescued one person, along with a pet turtle, from a Delafield house fire early Saturday morning, Feb. 21.

What we know:

It happened on South Lapham Peak Road. Lake Country Fire & Rescue said a residential fire alarm monitoring company reported the fire to Waukesha County dispatchers at around 3:45 a.m. Firefighters were at the scene minutes later.

While some people had already evacuated, firefighters rescued one person during a search of the home's second floor. That person was evaluated at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

The fire was brought under control at 4:25 a.m.

Lake Country Fire & Rescue said crews also rescued a pet turtle, named Franklin, that was in the home.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Lake Country Fire & Rescue did not provide details on the condition of the person who was rescued or the extent of any damage.