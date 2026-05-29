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The Brief Delafield police said four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash and fire. It happened on Oakwood Drive west of Genessee Street on Friday. Bystanders pulled the people out of the wreck. All four were hospitalized.



Delafield police said four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash and fire on Friday afternoon, May 29.

What we know:

It happened on Oakwood Drive west of Genesee Street just before 3:40 p.m. Lake County Fire & Rescue said a car hit a tree and started on fire.

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Bystanders helped get four people out of the car before firefighters and paramedics got to the scene. Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries, while the fourth was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The fire was brought under control within minutes of firefighters' arrival.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the crash, and the incident remains under investigation. No details about the people involved were released.

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