Measles in Wisconsin: Infant death reported, officials urge vaccination

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The Brief An infant death has been linked to the ongoing southwestern Wisconsin measles outbreak. This is the first death of this kind reported in Wisconsin since 1990. As of Nov. 3, the DHS has confirmed 431 measles cases across 13 counties this year.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on Thursday, Nov. 5, that an infant has died amid the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin.

State health officials noted it is Wisconsin's first measles-related death since 1990, with the coroner listing the immediate cause of death as measles.

What they're saying:

"It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years. My heart is broken for the family," said DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson. "Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles can cause serious illness and death, and it is important for all Wisconsinites to evaluate their risk and take steps to protect themselves and their family."

About Measles

Dig deeper:

Measles can cause life-threatening complications, such as pneumonia and brain swelling, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

While anyone can experience severe illness, children under 5, pregnant individuals, and those with compromised immune systems face a heightened risk of complications.

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Measles cases

By the numbers:

As of Nov. 3, state health officials report 431 measles cases across 13 counties in 2026—the highest number in Wisconsin in over 35 years.

Across these cases, nine people have required hospitalization for severe symptoms.

Symptoms of measles

The Details:

Anyone who was exposed to measles would expect symptoms to start 10 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104 F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis (pink eye)

Those at risk

Big picture view:

Those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don’t know their vaccination status. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

DHS urges all people to check their vaccination status, as vaccination against measles is the best way to prevent measles illness.