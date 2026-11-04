Dead person found in vehicle in Grafton apartment garage identified

article

The Brief A body was found inside a vehicle at the Seasons Apartment complex in Grafton on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Police identified the body as that of 26-year-old Juan Camilo Trujillo Nino, who was reported as missing to Milwaukee police back in March. The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, pending findings from the Ozaukee County Medical Examiner's Office



Police have positively identified the dead person found inside a vehicle at a Grafton apartment complex.

Body discovered

What To Know:

According to the Grafton Police Department, the dead person was discovered on Tuesday, Nov. 3 inside a vehicle parked in the garage at the Seasons Apartments, which is on County Highway W (North Port Washington Road) near Falls Road.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Identification

What To Know:

The individual has been positively identified as Juan Camilo Trujillo Nino, 26, who was reported missing to the Milwaukee Police Department on March 20, 2026. His family has been notified.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined and remain pending the findings of the Ozaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

This remains an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.