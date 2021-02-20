Expand / Collapse search

Semi carrying paper products catches fire in Dane County

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Semi fire in Dane County (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Patrol)

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - A semi-truck carrying paper products caught fire on I-39/90 in Dane County on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 20.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the fire began around 1 p.m. when the semi blew a tire and pulled over. The driver noticed the smoke when inspecting the wheel, and was able to disconnect the power unit before the trailer became fully engulfed.

The incident unfolded on the interstate near Stoughton, mile marker 151. All three lanes of southbound traffic were closed.

No injuries were reported.

