Cyclosporiasis in Wisconsin; 61 cases reported from May 1 to July 15

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The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has updated the number of cases of cyclosporiasis to 61 from May 1 to July 15, 2026. Most of the infections were from international travel. Eleven of the confirmed cases have been domestically-acquired.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has updated the state’s cyclosporiasis count to 61 cases reported between May 1 and July 15, 2026.

Cyclosporiasis in Wisconsin

What we know:

While 11 of the cases were contracted domestically, the vast majority of the infections were linked to international travel, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

There has been one hospitalization. These numbers will be updated weekly on Wednesdays on the DHS Outbreaks and Investigations webpage.

To date, no single food product has been determined to be the source of infection among those who contracted the illness domestically.

Learn more about Cyclospora on the cyclosporiasis webpage.

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Advice to consumers

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services advises consumers to follow food and vegetable handling recommendations:

Wash your hands, utensils, and food preparation surfaces before and after handling and preparing raw produce.

Rinse all fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water before eating, cutting, or cooking. Use a clean produce brush to scrub firmer produce.

Fruit and vegetables that are labeled "prewashed" does not need to be washed again.

Cut away any damaged or bruised areas on produce before preparing and eating.

Refrigerate cut, peeled, or cooked fruits and vegetables as soon as possible or within two hours.

Cook produce when appropriate.

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