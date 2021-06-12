Cuomo: NY's 7-day COVID positivity rate lowest in U.S.

article

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that according to Johns Hopkins University, New York State has the lowest 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the nation at just 0.44%.

"We're beating back COVID-19 across the state and New York has the nation's lowest 7-day average positivity rate, but it's going to take more vaccinations to get us across the finish line," Governor Cuomo said. "The more shots we get in arms, the healthier our state becomes, and that's why we're offering exciting incentives for vaccinations. If New Yorkers who haven't yet gotten the shot do so promptly, we can defeat COVID-19 for good and rebuild our state for a brighter future."

New York's 7-day positivity hate has been on the decline for over two months straight, while its vaccination rate now stands at 69.5%.

Cuomo announced on Monday that when 70% of adults in New York have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine the state will lift all remaining COVID restrictions across commercial and social settings.

So far, over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.

Just 681 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus. There were 11 COVID-19 deaths statewide on Friday.

