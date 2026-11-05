Classes canceled at Cudahy High School Thursday due to threat

The Brief Cudahy High School is closed Thursday, Nov. 5 due to a threat on social media. Police determined that the original source of the post originated from a student in Tucson, Arizona. The Tucson Police Department arrested the student responsible for creating the post.



Cudahy High School canceled classes for Thursday, Nov. 5 due to a school shooting threat circulating among students on social media.

School threat

The Details:

According to the Cudahy Police Department, officers became aware of a social media school shooting threat circulating among students on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Officers were dispatched to Cudahy High School to provide an increased presence while launching an investigation into the threat.

Through their investigation, Cudahy police determined that the original social media post came from a student in Tucson, Arizona, on or about Nov. 2. The post was rapidly shared across multiple social media platforms and eventually circulated among students within the Cudahy School District.

Tucson police investigated the threat and arrested the student who made the post.

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Cudahy police statement

What they're saying:

The Cudahy Police Department said the following in a news release:

"The Cudahy Police Department recognizes the concern and anxiety these threats can cause among students, parents, school staff, and the community. We appreciate everyone who promptly reported the post and assisted law enforcement throughout the investigation.

We encourage parents and guardians to continue having conversations with their children about responsible social media use."