Country singer Toby Keith reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘I need time to breathe’

Country music singer Toby Keith announced on Twitter that he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer and is currently recovering.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," he posted. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait."

Keith recently hosted The 18th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in May in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma. The event was to benefit children at The Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center.

The singer is scheduled to perform at Ribeft on June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois.

According to the Mayo Clinic, stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach. It is also known as gastric cancer and can affect any part of the stomach.

Symptoms can include difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and unintentional weight loss.

It’s not clear what causes stomach cancer.

The Mayo Clinic says prevention methods can include maintaining a healthy weight and choosing a diet full of fruits and vegetables.

The American Cancer Society says stomach cancer accounts for about 1.5% of all new cancers diagnosed in the U.S. each year.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

